Ministry Shuts 42 Commercial Facilities Over Electronic Payment Services

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and (MoCI), announced that it has shuttered 42 commercial facilities at Al Sailiya Central Market, for not providing electronic payment services at sales outlets and violating the article No.18 of Law No. 5 of 2015, that regulates commercial, industrial and public facilities, as well as street vendors, in addition to the ministerial decision No.161 of 2017, on the public and private requirements these shop centers must comply with.

In a statement today, MoCI explained that such a step is part of the intensive statewide campaign to surveil markets, identify violations of the enshrined laws on the part of those commercial, industrial and public facilities, along with the public requirements that must be met in these facilities.

The ministry confirmed that it will resolutely face every single entity that shirks its duty in complying with the obligations enshrined in Law No. 5 of 2015, and the ministerial decision No.161 of 2016, pointing out that it regularly embarks on mounting inspection campaigns to detect infractions and taking all regulatory measures against violators of ministerial laws and decisions.

The statement urged all citizens and residents to promptly report any potential abuses or infractions, either through the MOCI's electronic application, or call center 16001.



