BCB Is Welcome To Bring In Its Security Expert, Says PCB

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Aug 1 (IANS) The Pakistan Board (PCB) has allowed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to bring in its security experts for their team's visit to Pakistan for a two-Test series later this month. However, the PCB said they will not be able to provide a team security manager.

"Security managers or consultants are now considered part of the player support personnel just like a manager or a team doctor. Even at the ICC Men's T20 and other bilateral series, teams have travelled with security managers. If the BCB wants to include a security consultant as part of their touring team management for the upcoming Test series, then it is their prerogative. But as of now, the BCB has not expressed any security concerns with the PCB," Cricbuzz quoted a PCB spokesperson as saying on Thursday evening.

The two Test matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which is part of the World Test Championship, are scheduled in Rawalpindi, from August 21–25, and Karachi, from August 30–September 3, respectively.

"In fact, and as part of international norms, the PCB shared the security plan along with the MoU with the BCB last month and received no queries or additional requests," the spokesperson added.

The Bangladesh A team is set to arrive in Islamabad on August 7, but reportedly without a security consultant. They will play two red-ball (four-day) matches and three white-ball (50-over) matches.

"The PCB will provide close protection officers as part of state-level security, but like any other country, the PCB cannot provide a team security manager," the PCB spokesman said.

The Bangladesh men's team last visited Pakistan for a bilateral series in January-February 2020 and also participated in the Asia Cup in Pakistan last year.