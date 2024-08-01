Gaza Death Toll Rises To 39,480 Wounded 91,128

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered more than 39,480 Palestinian civilians and more than 91,128 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip stated today that the IOF committed two massacres against Palestinian families in Gaza, in the past 24 hours, slaughtering 35 civilians and injuring at least 55 others.

File: A young Palestinian girl has her hand held by a relative as a medic treats her wounds at a hospital following an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo by Mohammed Abed / AFP)

The sources indicated that thousands of victims remain under the rubble of the demolished buildings and the ruins of the destroyed city, pointing out that civil defense crews are unable to reach the victims because the Israeli army is targeting all movements in all areas across the Gaza Strip.

Israel used dogs, waterboarding to 'torture' detained Palestinians, states UN report

