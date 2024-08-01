Discount On Traffic Violation Fines In Qatar To End This Month

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 50% discount on traffic violation fines which began on June 1 will conclude by the end of August this year, reminded the of Interior.

The discount was introduced in May alongside a new set of rules and procedures on traffic violations in response to the increasing number of tourists travelling in and around the Gulf.



The Ministry stated that Qatari citizens, residents, visitors, and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are eligible for the discount.

This initiative began on June 1 and will continue until August 31 this year.

The discount is also applicable to violations recorded within a period no more than three years.