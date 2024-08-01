Russia initiates third phase of non-strategic nuclear exercises

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has announced the commencement of the third stage of military drills focused on the operational deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons. These exercises, involving personnel from the Central and Southern Military Districts as well as the Aerospace Forces, are part of Russia's ongoing efforts to enhance combat readiness in response to perceived provocations from the West and NATO's increasing presence near Russian borders.



Initially announced in May, these drills are viewed by the Kremlin as a necessary response to what it describes as escalatory actions by Western powers. Previous rounds of exercises were conducted jointly with Belarusian Armed Forces.



During the current phase of drills, Russian servicemen will be tasked with practicing the operational procedures related to the Iskander-M missile systems. This includes handling "special training ammunition," preparing launch vehicles covertly, and positioning themselves for potential electronic launches, as outlined by the Defense Ministry.



Furthermore, personnel from the Aerospace Forces aviation units will participate in exercises involving the equipping of aviation weapons with specialized combat units and conducting flights to designated patrol areas.



The Defense Ministry emphasized that these exercises are designed to maintain the readiness of Russian military personnel and equipment for the potential use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in various combat scenarios. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously underscored that such drills are routine and essential for ensuring Russia's military preparedness remains at a high level.



The ongoing exercises reflect Russia's strategic stance amid heightened geopolitical tensions, aiming to bolster its defensive capabilities while responding assertively to perceived threats from the West. International observers continue to monitor developments closely, mindful of the implications for regional stability and global security dynamics.

