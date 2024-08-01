Zulal Wellness Resort Launches Inaugural 'Taim Month' This August To Celebrate Ibn Sina, Father Of Modern Medicine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the world's first wellness resort to blend the holistic wisdom of Traditional Arabic and Islamic (TAIM) with contemporary practices, is delighted to announce its inaugural 'TAIM Month' this August. Celebrating the birth month of the renowned physician and philosopher, Ibn Sina - author of the influential 11th century Canon of Medicine - the month-long programme of immersive wellbeing activities will skilfully blend an ancient indigenous healing philosophy with modern therapies, supporting guests in their wellbeing journey and highlighting the enduring relevance of TAIM in contemporary wellness.

Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine forms the foundation of Zulal Wellness Resort's core modalities, which promote and sustain wellbeing through a focus on diet and nutrition, physical movement and recovery, adequate rest and sleep, optimal digestive function, and mindfulness practices. Throughout the month of August, guests at Zulal Wellness Resort will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of interactive workshops, enlightening talks, personalised consultations, and exceptional culinary experiences - all rooted in the principles of TAIM and aimed at restoring body, mind and spirit to optimum health.

Taking place at the resort's House of Wisdom - home to over 4,000 books, and inspired by the historic Grand Library of Baghdad (7th – 13th century A.D.) guests can start their journey by sampling a wide selection of TAIM teas and herbal infusions, alongside their therapeutic benefits, at the resort's Tea House, and explore a range of herbal wellbeing remedies at the on-site Apothecary. A space of calm and contemplation, guests will be able to truly immerse themselves in the destination and the healing qualities of TAIM and be introduced to centuries-old health and wellness philosophies.

One of the six modalities of Zulal Wellness Resort is helping guests achieve a state of optimal wellbeing through the power of nutrition, using purposeful ingredients which are anti-inflammatory, high in fibre and antioxidants, promote heart health, support digestion and offer a source of high energy. During August, specially crafted TAIM shots packed with healing ingredients will augment the nutrient-rich menu served at the resort's signature restaurants, Aizoon, Al Sidra and Acacia before and after meals. A special set menu inspired by TAIM ingredients will also be served in Aizoon throughout the month of August, with dishes ranging from chicken sausage with sauté spinach, superfood vegetables casserole and spinach and chickpea stew with wild rice, to turmeric quinoa salad with dates, Greek yogurt with apricot and flax seed mille feuille.

Alongside nutrition, the Zulal Wellness Resort experience is also built upon fitness, spa, physiotherapy, holistic health and aesthetics. Celebrating the boundless potential of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine as a unique and holistic path to wellness, the resort's approach also encompasses mind-body therapies, traditional herbal medicine and physical therapies practised by resident specialists. A variety of services at the resort are TAIM-inspired, from signature treatments such as Massage Al Batin (abdominal massage), Hijama (cupping therapy), Massage Al-Ra's (head massage) and traditional Qatari Hamiz (deep tissue massage) to other offerings including reflexology and lymphatic practices using a variety of TAIM-based herbal products, ensuring a genuine, singular and profound wellness experience.

Open to the public, selected TAIM Month events and experiences will also be available for non-retreat guests during the month of August, including talks with wellness and medical experts every Saturday; a TAIM-inspired set menu lunch at flagship restaurant Aizoon; TAIM team activities at the House of Wisdom; and TAIM consultations and temperament evaluations.

Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine is a system of wellbeing originally practised in the Arab world and is based on the body of knowledge best formalised in the Canon of Medicine, written by physician-philosopher Ibn Sina, also known as Avicenna, in AD1025. Celebrating 1,000 years in 2025, the Canon of Medicine emphasises restoration and life balance through the pillars of physical movement and recovery, mindfulness, diet, optimal digestive function, and adequate rest. In its contemporary interpretation, TAIM is distilled into a range of treatments and programmes aimed at supporting health in the 21st century, with an emphasis on restoring life balance through herbal medicines, spiritual therapies, dietary and mind-body practices.

For pricing more information or reservations, email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at [email protected] , call +974 4477 6500