ONDC Unveils Interoperable QR Code To Boost E-Commerce

New Delhi, Jul 31 (KNN) In a landmark development poised to reshape the digital commerce landscape, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has introduced its innovative interoperable QR code.

This announcement marks a significant step in ONDC's mission to democratise e-commerce, making it accessible for every seller, from local artisans to neighbourhood shopkeepers.

On Tuesday, ONDC unveiled the QR code during its ongoing alpha phase. This tool allows sellers to create a unique QR code that customers can scan using any ONDC-registered buyer app.

Following initial testing, the QR code is set to expand across the entire ONDC network, promising a transformative shift in how digital transactions are conducted.

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC, emphasised the importance of this development, stating, "Now, every seller has the power to reach customers digitally, just like the e-commerce giants. It is a massive leap towards an open, inclusive, and democratised digital marketplace."

The new QR code system provides sellers with unprecedented flexibility. They can display their unique QR codes on storefronts, products, marketing materials, or social media platforms. This enables instant connection with customers, whether they encounter the code in a physical store or via online channels.

For consumers, the QR code introduces a new level of convenience. Scanning the code with any QR scanner app or an ONDC Buyer App connects them directly to the seller's online store through their preferred buyer app. This seamless integration bridges the gap between offline and online shopping experiences, enhancing accessibility and customer engagement.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in ONDC's efforts to create a more inclusive and dynamic e-commerce environment, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual sellers to compete on an equal footing with larger e-commerce platforms.

(KNN Bureau)