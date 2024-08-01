Iphone 16 Vs Iphone 16 Pro: 7 MAJOR Rumored Differences In This Year's Iphones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are due to be unveiled in September. But what exactly are the rumored differences so far between the two models? Here are all the possible things you'll have to consider, according to all the latest rumors.

September is when Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. These will take the place of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models as Apple's top iPhone models. But as usual, there will be some significant distinctions between the two models that will make the decision between them crucial.

Of course, with additional features and maybe some interesting enhancements, the Pro will cost more than the standard model. What precisely are the two models' purported differences, though, as of yet? Based on all the recent rumours, here are all the potential considerations you may need to make.

1. Size difference

The customary 6.1 and 6.7-inch screen sizes-the latter being the iPhone 16 Plus-are anticipated for the iPhone 16's release. The Pro is typically the same size, but this year it could be different. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to have larger screens, measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. This implies bigger batteries as well as greater screen real estate.

2. Display

The 120Hz ProMotion display, which has been a defining characteristic of the Pro iPhone for several years, need to be included in the iPhone 16 Pro. This is a crucial differentiator every year. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, won't and will continue to use the unsatisfactory 60Hz refresh rate. You will have to wait till to get a normal iPhone with a faster refresh rate.

3. Colours

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will have distinct colour lineups, just like every other release. While the latter will be more subdued and neutral, the former should be more colourful and lively. According to the most recent reports, the iPhone 16 will be available in pink, blue, green, black, and white. In the meanwhile, it's said that the iPhone 16 Pro will launch in black, white, and natural titanium in addition to a new rose or bronze colour that will take the place of this year's blue.

4. Material

The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to come with the same frosted glass back and Titanium chassis as the iPhone 15 Pro from the previous year. It is anticipated that the iPhone 16 would retain the aluminium body and color-infused back glass of its predecessor.

5. Chip and processor

A new A18 processor from Apple, which will support Apple Intelligence on the iPhone, is anticipated to be unveiled. But not every A18 chip is made equally. Although the A18 will be a significant improvement over the A16 of the iPhone 15, an A18 Pro need to be saved for the more costly versions.

6. Camera details

One of the main differentiators between any smartphone is often its camera arrangement. A 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens will be included in the iPhone 16. With the extra wide lens, the iPhone 16 Pro should feature three cameras. Most importantly, that model's ultrawide lens has to be upgraded to 48MP. Another benefit of the Pro should be a 5x optical zoom on all models.

7. Storage

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will both have a variety of storage options, but we anticipate that the iPhone 16 Pro will have higher capacity options, such as 1TB and maybe even 2TB. The maximum capacity for the iPhone 16 will probably be 512GB, or 1TB if the Pro is given the 2TB option.

