Outrage Erupts As UP Youtuber Attempts To Vandalize Railways Tracks With Cycle, LPG Cylinder & More (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking revelation, YouTuber Gulzar from Lal Gopalganj, Uttar Pradesh, has come under fire for endangering the lives of thousands of train by placing random objects on railway tracks for content creation. The outrage was ignited on 1st August when an X user, 'TrainWaleBhaiya', shared a disturbing showing Sheikh placing items such as cycles, soaps, and stones on the tracks.

"This is Mr. Gulzar Sheikh from Lalgopalganj, UP who puts random things in front of trains for YouTube Money. He is putting lives of thousands of passengers in danger," wrote the user, urging Indian Railways and the administration to take immediate and strict action against Sheikh.

This incident has raised significant concerns about the safety and security of railway tracks, especially in light of the recent spike in train derailments. There is growing speculation about the potential role such hazardous activities might play in these incidents.

Investigations have revealed that many YouTube channels are engaging in similar activities for likes and shares, earning considerable sums by monetizing their videos. Sheikh's channel, 'Gulzar Indian Hacker,' is a prime example, filled with videos where he performs dangerous stunts involving railway tracks.

Despite his warnings to viewers not to replicate his actions, his channel boasts 243 videos, including a Short video with 99 million views. With over 235,000 subscribers, his channel has accumulated a staggering 1.37 billion views since its inception. His earliest video showing earbuds placed on railway tracks dates back to January 2024.

Sheikh's reckless behavior includes a video from a month ago where he placed a 500-gram weight on the tracks and another where he positioned an axe.

Similarly, another channel named 'Train Experiments' has 241 videos depicting various dangerous items like brake blocks, watermelons, needles, keys, stones, and toy hand grenades being placed on railway tracks.

Several other channels are conducting similar "experiments" that endanger the lives of innocent travelers. These include Mr Saps Shorts, Train Vs Everythings, Karan Train Experiment, RJ Facts, and Murmu Shorts 143.

























The proliferation of such content has sparked widespread condemnation from netizens and public figures alike. Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called for identifying and prosecuting these "anti-nationals" responsible for creating potential railway accidents.

"Identify these anti nationals who create railway accidents There have been several instances of sabotage / signals being covered with paper/ deliberate obstacles being put on tracks Look at Gulzar Sheikh.. putting stones, cycles, obstacles on rail tracks God knows who all and how many such elements are doing it to cause train accidents," Poonawalla stated, urging the Railway Ministry, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, UP Police, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action.

Other X users echoed the sentiment, expressing their horror and demanding immediate intervention. "Putting lives at risk for views and money! What a vile guy. Hope the railway minister @AshwiniVaishnaw acts on this," wrote one netizen.

Another user added, "How can a person play with the lives of others to get cheap popularity?"

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X: