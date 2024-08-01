عربي


Ukrainian Ambassador And Azerbaijani Minister Discuss Preparations For COP29 In Baku

8/1/2024 2:32:19 AM

Nazrin Abdul

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, recently met with Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azernews reports.

This meeting, reported by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, focused on discussions about preparations for the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). This crucial conference, scheduled to be hosted by Azerbaijan later this year, will bring together global leaders and stakeholders to address urgent climate challenges and foster international cooperation.

In conclusion, the upcoming COP29 represents a pivotal opportunity for nations to advance their climate agendas and collectively tackle the pressing issues of climate change. The dialogue between Ambassador Husyev and Minister Babayev underscores the collaborative efforts being made to ensure a successful and impactful conference.

AzerNews

