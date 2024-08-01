Ukrainian Ambassador And Azerbaijani Minister Discuss Preparations For COP29 In Baku
Nazrin Abdul
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, recently met with Mukhtar
Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources,
Azernews reports.
This meeting, reported by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources, focused on discussions about preparations for the 29th
session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29). This crucial conference,
scheduled to be hosted by Azerbaijan later this year, will bring
together global leaders and stakeholders to address urgent climate
challenges and foster international cooperation.
In conclusion, the upcoming COP29 represents a pivotal
opportunity for nations to advance their climate agendas and
collectively tackle the pressing issues of climate change. The
dialogue between Ambassador Husyev and Minister Babayev underscores
the collaborative efforts being made to ensure a successful and
impactful conference.
