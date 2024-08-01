Sudanese Army Chief Survives Drone Attack Amid Rising RSF Drone Strikes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sudanese Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan narrowly escaped a drone assassination attempt on Wednesday during a military graduation ceremony in Gebeit, eastern Sudan. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including students and an officer, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

According to a statement released by the military, two drones targeted the ceremony in Gebeit after its conclusion. Although al-Burhan was present, he was unharmed. Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesperson's office, confirmed that the army's air defences intercepted the drones, which had been deployed with hostile intent.

This incident represents the first known drone attack in the Red Sea state. Gebeit, which houses numerous government ministries and foreign embassies, has functioned as an alternative administrative centre since the outbreak of the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April.

The Sudanese army has reported that the drones were likely suicide devices. Following the attack, al-Burhan safely returned to Port Sudan. Local sources have indicated that the drones were intercepted just as the ceremony concluded, preventing further casualties.

The assault comes in the wake of increased drone activity by the RSF, which has targeted various security installations in Kosti, White Nile state. This series of attacks, involving at least five drones, is considered the largest drone strike on the city to date. The RSF has also claimed responsibility for drone strikes on other locations, including Atbara, Gedaref, Shendi, and Kenana. Despite the heightened drone activity, the RSF has yet to formally claim responsibility for these assaults.

The escalation in drone strikes underscores a troubling trend in the conflict, with the RSF increasingly utilising unmanned aerial vehicles to target army-controlled areas. This shift in tactics from conventional attacks to sophisticated drone strikes highlights the evolving nature of the conflict in Sudan.