Health Minister Launches Operating Evening Clinics Service In Hospitals

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, launched on Wednesday, the service of operating evening clinics in hospitals affiliated with the Therapeutic Sector and the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers.

The service aims to serve insured citizens and beneficiaries of the services of the General Authority for Health Insurance.

Mohamed Dahi, the Chairman of the General Authority for Health Insurance, explained that the new service allows the use of outpatient clinics in hospitals affiliated with the Therapeutic Medicine Sector and affiliated with the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers, in all governorates of the republic to operate them as evening clinics – according to need – to provide all medical and health services to patients benefiting from the health insurance system.

For his part, Peter Wagih, Head of the Therapeutic Medicine Sector, said that the new service comes from the belief in the importance of intensifying cooperation between all sectors and bodies of the Ministry, to provide the best health care to citizens.

He noted also that the service aims to facilitate the beneficiaries of the General Authority for Health Insurance in obtaining quality health care, in order to improve the level of services provided to the Egyptian citizen, through the combined efforts of all health institutions in Egypt and expanding coverage of all regions of the republic with health insurance clinics, to facilitate beneficiaries.

Moreover, Maha Ibrahim, the Head of the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers, confirmed that the coming period will witness more integration between the various sectors of the ministry, to provide a health service with high quality rates and is characterized by wide spread in all governorates.

The launch of the evening clinics service was attended by Dr. Ahmed Saafan, Assistant Minister of Health and Population for Hospital Affairs.