Al Ghadeer Shines Again In Qatar International Stakes

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab Racing's Al Ghadeer clinched the Qatar International Stakes title for a second time in a row, clearing the first obstacle in quest for second successive Doha Triple Crown at Qatar Goodwood Festival yesterday.

President of Qatar Olympic Committee H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani presented the trophy of the Qatar International Stakes to H E Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al Thani, representing Al Shaqab Racing following Al Ghadeer's victory in the Gr1/PA contest for Purebred Arabians.

Ambassador of Qatar in the UK H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani presented the trophies to trainer Francois Rohaut and jockey Christophe Soumillon, who guided the Al Shaqab Racing-owned Al Ghadeer to land the spoils.

Al Ghadeer makes a winning return

Winner of six Gr.1 (PA), the incredible colt Al Ghadeer (Al Mourtajez x Gharra'a) landed the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar International Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on day two of the meeting. Sporting the colours of his owner Al Shaqab Racing and trained by Francois Rohaut, the Purebred Arabian was making a return to the track. The five-year-old was an impressive winner of the Gr.1 (PA) H H The Amir Sword when last seen. He is now a seven-time Gr.1 (PA) winner.

Ridden with extreme confidence by Christophe Soumillon, Al Ghadeer, about midfield, travelled with ease. Still cantering easily entering the final straight, the superb colt went clear despite a late challenge from Al Wakrah (Tm Fred Texas) but Al Ghadeer found more without forcing his talent and won by one length. Owner-companion Al Wakrah was a good second giving Al Shaqab Racing a memorable one-two. Ska De L'Aigle (Al Mourtajez) took third.

Bred by M. Mohammed Al Najafi, he is out of a dual Gr.2 (PA) winner Gharraa (Matador 12) and a half brother to Gr.2 (PA) winner Ghurat Al Zaman (Hilal Al Zaman).

Sheikh Joaan crowns Godolphin

Also yesterday, H E Sheikh Joaan crowned the winners of the other feature of the day, the Gr1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, which was landed by Notable Speech for Godolphin, trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick.

The QREC sponsored Sussex Stakes went the way of the talented colt Notable Speech (Dubawi) who landed the £1,000,000 contest at the Qatar Goodwood Festival yesterday.

Winner of the Gr.1 Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes earlier this year, the Godolphin - owned disappointed in the Gr.1 St James's Palace Stakes when unable to justify favouritism.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the three-year-old is now a dual Gr.1 winner.

Ridden by William Buick, Notable Speech tracked the favourite Henry Longfellow (Dubawi) who led at a good pace alongside Sonny Liston (Lawman). Waiting for the cutaway on the final straight, Notable Speech quickened well when the gap appeared to lead inside the final furlong and beat Maljoom (Caravaggio) by one and half a length. Facteur Cheval (Ribchester) took third.

Winning jockey said after the race:“I'm delighted and full credit to the team. They have done such a fantastic job to get him back after a disappointing run in the St James's Palace Stakes where we knew it was too bad to be true. He is such a brilliant horse. He's a horse that really excites you and it's a real privilege to ride him.”

Bred by Godolphin, he is out of Gr.3 placed Swift Rose (Invincible Spirit, who is a daughter to Listed winner Tulips (Pivotal), a half sister to Gr.3 winner Desert Wisdom (Dubawi) and half sister to Gr.1 winner Wild Beauty (Frankel).

Qatar victories continue

In the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies Handicap for 3YO+ fillies over 2000m, the Al Shaqab Racing-owned Al Anoud (kingsman x Jadhaba) impressed with a strong finish to score for the third time in her fifth career start. The 4YO filly is trained by Ralph Beckett and was ridden by Hector Crouch.

H E Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al Thani, received the trophy of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies Handicap from Ed Harper, Director of Whitsbury Manor Stud and Trustee of the British EBF.

In the Coral Daily Rewards Shaker Handicap, French Duke (Sea The Stars x Duchess Of France) scored in impressive fashion for Wathnan Racing! Under an excellent ride from James Doyle, the Roger Varian-trained colt proved the best in the 2400m race for three year olds.

Present on the second day of the Festival were H E Sheikh Abdullah, President of the Asian Equestrian Federation and QREC Vice Chairman, Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiya, Acting CEO of QREC Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish, QREC Board Members Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Attiya and Ahmed bin Mohammed Alabdulmalik, and Abdulla bin Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, Ahmed Al Sheebani QREC Director of Support Services and Salem Khejaim Al Adbi, QREC Director of Public Relations & External Communications and Marketing.