Why Trump Or Harris Might Sell Out To China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) For some Americans, the relevant question isn't“Which candidate will stand up to China?”, it's“Should the US stand up to China at all?”

There are still some progressives who believe that the negative turn in relations between the two countries is America's doing, and that if we chose, we could simply stop“saber-rattling” and“warmongering” and return everything to the world of 2012.

And there are some on the right who think the US should abandon Asia to Chinese hegemony, retreat behind our oceans and focus on culture wars at home – basically the same approach they take toward Russia and Ukraine.

Both of these groups are wrong. It is important for the US to stand up to China, not just because of what they're trying to do to the US right

now

- force us to

deindustrialize ,

sow division

in our body politic,

control our speech

from afar and so on - but what else they'll do to the US if it sits back and lets them win Cold War 2.

Knowing that the US is a dangerous potential rival, China's current leadership would do everything possible to weaken that rival.“Engagement” didn't make the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) pro-America before 2016 and it would be even less successful now. Some day the US and China will be friends again, but for right now, what's needed is a balance of power.

Most Americans, fortunately, probably realize this at an intuitive level. Opinions of China are strongly negative across all demographic groups – conservatives and liberals, old and young.

Source: Pew

An overwhelming majority of Americans say that limiting China's power and influence should be a priority for the US government:

Source: Pew

Joe Biden and his administration have been

very tough on China

- tougher even than Donald Trump was in his first term.

Under Biden, the US didn't yet manage to resuscitate its defense-industrial base, but it strengthened its cooperation with Asian allies, increased military aid and arms sales to Taiwan, built new bases in the Philippines, encouraged American companies to relocate out of China, unleashed highly effective export controls on China's chip industry, began to build up its domestic manufacturing industries and acted swiftly to block a tide of Chinese exports from swamping US industry.

When I ask whether the next President will“stand up to China”, I'm basically asking whether they'll improve upon - or at least continue - these policies. Unfortunately, there's absolutely no guarantee this will happen. When it comes to China policy, there are reasons to worry about both candidates, but in my estimation, Trump is the much bigger worry.

For Trump, the big danger is that he won't have anything to prove.

Remember the phrase“Only Nixon could go to China”? When Richard Nixon opened relations with Mao's China in the early 1970s, he was able to do so because his unimpeachable credentials as an anti-communist gave him the political credibility to make overtures to a communist regime without being seen as an anti-American sellout.

The perception of Nixon as a hawk allowed him to be a dove in substance. Similarly, the public perception is that Trump is the ultimate China hawk. In fact, he did plenty to earn this perception in his first term.

He tossed out the old policy of“engagement” and started a trade war. He implemented some export controls, made an attempt to root out Chinese espionage, tried to ban TikTok, and blamed China for Covid. This earned Trump a huge amount of cred as a guy who would stand up to China.

But precisely because he has this cred, Trump might be able to pull a 180 in his second term with few political consequences. If he drops export controls, withdraws support for Taiwan, snubs Asian allies, nullifies the TikTok divestment effort and fails to reinforce America's military posture in Asia, it's possible that the American people will still think he's a China hawk, because...well, just because he's Trump. In ten years, we might find ourselves coining the expression“Only Trump could sell out to China.”

With Harris, the danger is that she'll view her administration not as continuous with Biden's but as picking up where Barack Obama left off. Obama was a good president in general but on China he fumbled the ball. His“pivot to Asia” was largely rhetorical, and he

clung to the hope

that“engagement” – i.e., letting China do all the world's manufacturing – would cause the country to liberalize.

That attitude was already dangerously complacent in the early 2010s, and to bring it back now would be madness. But it's possible that Harris might not realize this. So that's the basic shape of my concern. Let's get a little more specific about what could go wrong.

In the book

“Wireless Wars”, Jonathan Pelson tells the story of a British man named John Suffolk. Suffolk had been the United Kingdom's chief information officer, during which time he had warned the country about the security risks posed by Huawei.

He was then

hired

by Huawei as a“global cybersecurity officer”, after which he pulled a complete 180 and became the company's

staunchest advocate . It's a chilling lesson in how deep China's pockets are and how easy it has been able to buy many of its critics.

Although his followers don't like to admit it, Trump has a tendency to support anyone who gives him a big bag of cash. This was painfully evident back in March, when Trump executed an abrupt flip-flop of his position on TikTok divestment. The reversal came immediately after a billionaire named Jeff Yass, who owns a large share in TikTok, met with Trump and promised him large campaign contributions. Here's

what I wrote at the time :

So there's the obvious danger that this could just happen again and again. China's government has deeper pockets than any billionaire or any corporation, or...well, anyone. If Trump sells America out to the highest bidder, that highest bidder is going to be China.