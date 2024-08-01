Uttarakhand News: 10 Dead In Kedarnath Following Heavy Rains, '100 Routes Obstructed,' Says Official

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand news: Uttarakhand State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Thursday informed that over 10 people were dead after heavy rains damaged concrete bridge and footbridge on the Kedarnath route, reported ANI.

"All the routes of Chardham are open, only the footpath in Kedarnath has been obstructed. 100 other routes are obstructed; efforts are being made continuously to open them" ANI quoted the State Disaster Secretary as saying.

A cloudburst damaged roads to and from Kedarnath, following which pilgrims were stranded. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that 571 Kedarnath pilgrims trapped between Sonprayag and Gaurikund have been rescued. However, around 1500 continue to be trapped because of the landslides which is about 2 km from Sonprayag. Choppers are being used to evacuate pilgrims stuck between Gaurikund and Kedarnath.

| Himachal, Uttarakhand Rain News Live: 3 dead, over 50 missing due to cloudburst

The India Metrological Department issued an orange alert in the state, predicting the possibility of heavy showers. On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhamiinspected the disaster-affected areas and held a review meeting with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to take a stock of the situation. Day-to-day activities of residents were disrupted in areas affected by heavy rainfall. Ongoing rescue and relief operations in Rambada, Bhimbali, and Jakhaniyali were also hampered by continuous downpours.

"We received information about the disruption of life in many areas across the state. Consequently, rescue teams worked through the night to move people to safer locations," ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

| Carry a dustbin while driving to Uttarakhand; here's why

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have also been brought in for assistance, and rescue teams are on 'high alert.'

Pushkar Singh Dhami said,“I have directed officials to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall and to relocate individuals endangered by rising rivers and drains to safer places. Everyone has been instructed to stay vigilant,” after the meeting.

DGP Abhinav Kumar said that IMD has issued an alert for heavy rain in most districts of Uttarakhand and urged pilgrims to be cautious. He appealed to devotees to start their journey only after breaks, stay in safe places and follow local authorities' instructions.

(With inputs from ANI)