Yerevan's Dashed Dreams Of 'Opening Borders' With Ankara Bypassing Baku

Fatima Latifova
Turkiye continues to stand by Azerbaijan in processes in the
South Caucasus, responding appropriately to regional developments.
It should be recalled that since the late 1980s, Turkiye has
reacted strongly to Armenia's terrorist acts, genocide, and crimes
committed in Azerbaijani territories. In 1993, Ankara closed its
borders with Armenia and cut off all diplomatic and trade relations
with the country.
Since that time, Armenia has pursued a policy of occupying
Azerbaijani lands but received an appropriate response during the
Second Garabagh War in 2020. The Azerbaijani army liberated
Garabagh and reclaimed its historic lands in just 44 days.
Normalization process in Turkiye-Armenia
relations
Since the end of the conflict, Armenia has been very eager to
normalise relations with Turkiye. However, Ankara has repeatedly
stated that Armenia can only make progress in its relations with
Turkiye after signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. It is no
coincidence that until a few months ago, the Pashinyan
administration, unable to gain sufficient support from the West,
was able to take steps to contribute to peace and fulfil
Azerbaijan's rightful demands. The meeting between the Foreign
Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty in May signalled
great hopes for a peace treaty in the region.
During this time, there was also noticeable progress in
Turkiye-Armenia relations. In January 2022, talks on normalization
began, and in February 2022, direct flights between the two
countries started. Yesterday, the fifth round related to the
normalization process was held at the Turkiye-Armenia border. As a
result of the meeting, the possibility of opening the borders only
to citizens of third countries emerged.
Armenian media did not miss the opportunity
Following this session dedicated to the normalization process,
the Armenian media snatched this opportunity to come into the
spotlight with false and inaccurate information. Reports on the
opening of borders between Turkiye and Armenia appeared in the
Armenian media after the meeting between the two countries.
These articles claimed that relations with Ankara had
deteriorated due to Azerbaijan. Interestingly, none of these
articles mentioned that Turkiye-Armenia relations were disrupted
due to Armenia's so-called genocide claims and acts of vandalism in
Garabagh. The situation of the Armenian media, coming into the
spotlight with biased and inaccurate news while trying to rebuild
relations with Ankara, is pitiful.
Note that besides leveling accusations against Turkiye regarding
a disputed "genocide," Yerevan also asserts territorial claims
rooted in the Treaty of Sevres and pledges made to Armenian leaders
by Entente government envoys on the eve of World War I. Armenia
continues to depict Mount Agrı on its coat of arms and espouses
aspirations for the so-called Western Armenia, a region envisaged
to emerge from six eastern Anatolian regions under the Treaty of
Sevres.
Armenian disinformation is not new to the
world
It should be noted that the habit of the Armenian press to
distort information and share fake news has been ongoing for years.
During the Second Garabagh War in 2020 and the localized
anti-terror measures in 2023, the Armenian media tried to attract
global attention with fake news. For instance, Armenians attempted
to present images of children injured in earthquakes years ago as
victims of Azerbaijani terror during anti-Azerbaijan protests.
Even many well-known Armenian officials, including Hovhannes
Virabyan, the Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina, Peru, and Chile,
shared these false reports on his X social account.
It appears that Armenians resorted to such deceit because they
could not find any evidence of children being harmed during the
23-hour anti-terror operations in Garabagh. Given this customary
behavior, informed media representatives today can predict the
inaccuracy of the information reflected in the Armenian media.
Today, instead of working towards peace, the situation of the
Armenian media announcing the opening of borders and even the
abolition of visa requirements with Turkiye is ridiculous. It
should be noted that Turkiye has not yet confirmed the news of
opening borders even for citizens of third countries.
And let's once again convey the message of the President of
Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the attention of the Armenian
press, which tends to circulate false news:
"Until the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is resolved, Turkiye
will not open its border with aggressor Armenia!"
