Swati Maliwal Case: 'Bibhav Kumar Assaulted Her Even After....', Says Supreme Court Issues Notice To Delhi Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 1, issued notice to Delhi regarding a bail plea by Bibhav Kumar, an aid to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Bibhav Kumar was arrested in May following assault allegations made by AAP MP Swati Maliwal, reported NDTV.

The AAP MP accused Bibhav Kumar of thrashing her in Kejriwal's residence. The next hearing on the matter has been set for August 7. Earlier, Delhi High Court and a trial court denied bail to Bibhav Kumar who is in judicial custody till July 16.

Bibhav Kumar is charged with criminal intimidation, assault or use of criminal force with the intent to disrobe a woman, and an attempt to commit culpable homicide in addition to“disappearing evidence and giving false information.”

The apex court during the brief hearing this morning said, "we normally grant bail... we grant bail to murderers and killers". It further noted, "look at the FIR. She (Ms Maliwal) was crying (during the assault)." The court seemed unconvinced by arguments that Bibhav Kumar gave and called him a“goon” while considering the possibility that he will influence witnesses if granted bail.

The Supreme Court said Swati Maliwal assault case:“He (Bibhav Kumar) assaulted her even after she told about her physical conditions”, reported PTI. It added, "He (Bibhav Kumar) acted like some goon has entered in official residence of CM."

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appearing for Bhibhav Kumar said, "Incident was on May 13. FIR was lodged May 16... the story in FIR is strange. She went on the first day to the police station but came back (Ms Maliwal did not file a police complaint or make a statement on that day). Did not lodge FIR. Three days later, FIR was lodged with injuries," reported NDTV.

Swati Maliwal in her complaint said that the assault involved strike in the chest, stomach and pelvic areas, and that she felt "absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again".