New Parking System In Colombo: Streamlined And Convenient Parking Solutions

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, July 31 (NewsIn) – The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) is set to implement a new parking management system within the city limits of Colombo, Sri Lanka. According to CMC Deputy Director (Traffic and Road Design), Eng. Manjula Kularathna , this initiative aims to streamline the current system by assigning a single contractor to manage each designated zone instead of the current practice of having separate contractors and administrators for each road.

This new zone-based parking system is scheduled to be launched within the next three months. It is designed to offer greater convenience for drivers, particularly by allowing the reuse of parking tickets within a zone for short-term parking. This means drivers will be able to park in multiple locations within an hour using the same ticket, thus simplifying the parking process.

Additionally, Kularathna mentioned that there are plans to integrate advanced technologies to further enhance vehicle parking services in Colombo. This modern approach is expected to improve the overall efficiency and user experience of parking in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more updates on the new parking system in Colombo and how it will impact drivers, stay tuned.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here