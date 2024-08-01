عربي


Exclude 'Creamy Layer' From SC, ST Reservations, Rules Supreme Court

8/1/2024 5:00:42 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled by a majority judgement of 6:1 that sub-classification within the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes (SC/STs) reservation is permissible but they must be excluded from quota benefits.

More details are being added

