Exclude 'Creamy Layer' From SC, ST Reservations, Rules Supreme Court
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled by a majority judgement of 6:1 that sub-classification within the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes (SC/STs) reservation is permissible but they must be excluded from quota benefits.
More details are being added
