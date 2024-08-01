Russian Troops Shelled Nikopol District From Evening To Morning - Three Enterprises And Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled Nikopol district with various types of weapons from evening to morning, damaging three enterprises and a power line.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"From evening, at night and in the morning, the aggressor did not leave Nikopol district alone. He attacked with Grad multiple rocket launchers, fired several times with heavy artillery, and used kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities were hit," he said.

According to Lysak, the shellin damaged the infrastructure. Three enterprises, a private house, an outbuilding, an unused building and a power line were damaged.

"There were two fires, dry grass was burning. The fires have been extinguished. No one was killed or injured," he stressed.

Lysak also said that at night, defenders from the East military group shot down an enemy Shahed in the sky over the region.

Enemy launched missile attack on Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region at

It was loud in Dniprovsky district around midnight. No one was injured in the attack, he added.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro .

