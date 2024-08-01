Russians Kill One Civilian, Injure Ten Others In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in the Donetsk region on Wednesday, July 31.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On July 31, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Marynivka. Another 10 people were wounded in the region over the day," he noted.

Another 18 civilians evacuated from Toretsk under fire

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,116 people have been killed and 5,537 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As a reminder, in the Donetsk region, the White Angels police crew rescued four women who had walked 12 kilometers from the shelled town of Krasnohorivka.

Photo is illustrative