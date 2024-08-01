Humid, Slightly Cloudy Weather Expected Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Thursday will be humid with scattered clouds, becomes hazy to misty at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds and hazy to misty later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot becomes variable less than 05 knot later.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore will be 4 to 9 feet or 2 kilometers or less later.