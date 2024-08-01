Prime Minister Meets Egypt's Foreign Minister
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them. It also discussed the ramifications of the assassination of the Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Dr. Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to eliminate the obstacles hindering the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, along with a number of topics of common interest.
