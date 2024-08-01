Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from the Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

The phone conversation dealt with the close strategic ties between the State of Qatar and the friendly United States of America, and ways to develop and enhance them.

It also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, updates on joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HE the US Secretary of State stressed the need to continue to work towards reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that would alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, ensure the release of hostages and prisoners, and enable the possibility of broader stability to avoid further escalation in the region.

HE the US Secretary of State expressed his gratitude to HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the State of Qatar's crucial role to achieve a lasting regional peace.