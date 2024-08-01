Russia Conducts Air Strike On Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 55-year-old man was in Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy air strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On 31 July, at around 16:20, the Russian military launched an air strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, injuring a 55-year-old civilian man," the statement said.

In addition, at the same time, the Russian military shelled the village of Pidseredne with multiple rocket launchers, damaging a residential building. No casualties were reported.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, Inna Zamesova, an employee of Gazmerezha, was killed in a Russian air strik in Kupiansk on the morning of 31 July.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Telegram