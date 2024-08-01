J&K Bank Donates Hydraulic Trolleys, Stretcher Trolleys And Wheelchairs To SKIMS

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K has made a substantial contribution to the healthcare sector by donating advanced hydraulic trolleys, stretcher trolleys and wheelchairs to SKIMS, Srinagar for the convenience of patients under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

The Bank's Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad handed over the patient-mobility equipment to Director SKIMS Dr Ashraf Ganai in the presence of Zonal Head (Srinagar) Raja Zaffar, Cluster Head Asmat Ara, Medical Superintendent (SKIMS) Dr Farooq Ahmad Jan besides senior officials from both the Bank and the SKIMS.

Pertinently, this donation is part of a project under the Bank's broader CSR initiative, which aims to enhance patient mobility and convenience in various government and charitable hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir. The project will see the provision of hydraulic patient-transport trolleys, stretcher-on-trolleys and foldable wheelchairs to major healthcare institutions belonging to the government and a few charitable organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad said,

“By supplying patient-transport trolleys and wheelchairs, we aim to enhance accessibility to healthcare services along with convenience. This initiative directly addresses the need for improved patient transportation within hospitals, facilitating smoother and more dignified movement for patients.”



“This initiative goes beyond mere equipment provision; it embodies our commitment to community welfare and inclusive healthcare. By actively engaging with local healthcare stakeholders and addressing their needs, we seek to make a meaningful and sustainable impact on the lives of individuals and families in Jammu & Kashmir, ultimately contributing to the region's healthcare services,”

he added.

Thanking the Bank for the much-needed equipment for better patient-care, Director (SKIMS) Dr Ashraf Ganai said,

“We are deeply grateful to J&K Bank for their generous support under CSR. Today's contribution is very vital as it enhances our capacity to provide efficient and dignified patient-care. The advanced equipment will ensure that our patients receive timely and comfortable transportation within the hospital.”



The initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of patients visiting these health facilities each year, complementing government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in J&K.