Israeli Forces Withdraw From Eastern Areas Of Khan Yunis Leaving Vast Devastation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Palestinian reported on Tuesday that dozens of Palestinians were killed and others were in an Israeli that targeted a house in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a house in the vicinity of al-Salam Mosque in the al-Tahlia area, east of Khan Yunis. Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, nine days after the second ground military operation that targeted the area.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced that about 300 dead people have been recovered since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of the eastern areas of Khan Yunis Governorate on the twenty-second of this month, stressing that a large part of the bodies of the martyrs are decomposed, and that its crews are still searching for missing persons.

The Civil Defense said that the occupation forces bombed 31 inhabited houses.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed three massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, 37 dead and 73 injured in the past 24 hours, indicating that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 39,400 dead and 90,996 injured since October 7.

In a related context, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) revealed that 40,000 cases of hepatitis have been recorded in the Gaza Strip since October 7, amid poor health conditions that facilitate the spread of diseases. The UN agency said in a report published on its website that“UNRWA health centers and shelters across Gaza report 800 to 1,000 new cases of hepatitis weekly.”

It added that this brings“a total of about 40,000 cases (of hepatitis) since the beginning of the devastating Israeli war on Gaza, which has been ongoing for the tenth month. The UN agency indicated that“the poor health conditions facilitate the spread of diseases, including hepatitis A.”

Regarding the negotiations aimed at stopping the Gaza war and exchanging prisoners, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said, in its first comment on the outcomes of the Rome meeting, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again returned to the“strategy” of procrastination and evasion from reaching a deal in Gaza, by setting new conditions and demands.

The mediation parties met in the Italian capital on Monday to discuss a ceasefire deal in Gaza, with the participation of the head of the Israeli“Mossad” David Barnea, the director of the American Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the head of Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel.