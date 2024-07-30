Venezuelan President Blames Opponent For Post-Election Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Caracas, July 31 (IANS) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blamed the opposition's presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, for the post-election violence unleashed across the nation.

"I hold you responsible, Mr. Gonzalez Urrutia, for everything that is happening in Venezuela, for the criminal violence, for the criminals, for the injured, for the dead, for the destruction," the president said in a message broadcast to the nation during a joint meeting of the Council of State and the Defense Council on Tuesday.

The President also announced the creation of a fund to aid of the violence, Xinhua news agency reported.

Up to 749 people have been arrested for participating in violent riots following Sunday's presidential election, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Tuesday.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council on Monday declared Maduro the winner of the election, paving the way for his third six-year term, from 2025 to 2031.