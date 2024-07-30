Tiller Hewitt Announces Upcoming Presentation At 2024 SHSMD Connections Annual Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tiller Hewitt , a leading healthcare consulting firm, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 SHSMD Connections Annual with a compelling session titled "Customer Loyalty: What it Really Means and How it Drives Strategic Growth." Scheduled for October 14, 2024, from 11:00am to 3:00pm CDT in Denver, CO, this presentation aims to unravel the complexities of customer loyalty in healthcare and its pivotal role in fostering strategic growth amidst competitive disruptors and economic pressures.Understanding the Landscape of Customer Loyalty in HealthcareIn today's healthcare environment, customer loyalty extends far beyond patient satisfaction scores. It encompasses the ability of healthcare organizations to create meaningful, lasting connections with patients and physicians alike. Amid margin pressures, rising costs, and workforce challenges, healthcare leaders must rethink traditional approaches and adopt innovative strategies to enhance patient and provider engagement.Key Themes and ObjectivesThe session will address critical themes including:- Strategies to overcome access bottlenecks and capacity challenges in healthcare settings.- Techniques for re-engaging patients and physicians through enhanced customer experiences.- Implementing accountability measures and operational efficiencies to drive organizational success.- Case studies and best practices from healthcare organizations that have successfully navigated customer loyalty challenges.Speakers and ExpertiseAttendees can expect insights from industry leaders and Tiller Hewitt consultants who bring extensive experience in healthcare strategy, customer relationship management, and operational excellence. This engaging session will feature panel discussions designed to equip participants with actionable insights and tools to transform customer loyalty into a strategic advantage.Registration and DetailsHealthcare executives, administrators, and industry professionals interested in exploring the intersection of customer loyalty and strategic growth are encouraged to attend. For more information and to secure your spot, visit .About Tiller HewittTiller Hewitt is a trusted advisor to healthcare leaders seeking innovative solutions to navigate the complexities of today's healthcare landscape. With a focus on strategic growth and measurable results , Tiller Hewitt empowers organizations to achieve sustainable success in a rapidly evolving industry.Event Details- Title: Customer Loyalty: What it Really Means and How it Drives Strategic Growth- Date: October 14, 2024- Location: Denver, COAbout SHSMD ConnectionsSHSMD Connections is the premier annual conference for healthcare marketing, communications, and strategic planning professionals. The conference brings together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss emerging trends, innovative strategies, and best practices in healthcare marketing and strategy.

