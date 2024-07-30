Genpact Recognized As A Leader In Life Sciences Regulatory And Medical Affairs In 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ranking highlights

Genpact's outstanding global delivery and AI capabilities, including advanced digital and AI solutions across regulatory and medical affairs value chain

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Genpact

(NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Life Sciences

Regulatory and Medical Affairs Operations

PEAK Matrix ® assessment for 2024.

As stated in the Everest Group report , Genpact earned this distinction due to its comprehensive suite of digital solutions, strategic partnerships with companies such as AWS and Veeva, and cutting-edge AI capabilities. Everest Group also highlighted notable Genpact digital and AI solutions:

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Life Sciences Regulatory and Medical Affairs Operations PEAK Matrix® assessment for 2024. Genpact earned this distinction due to its comprehensive suite of digital solutions, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Continue Reading



Health Agency

Q&A , which uses generative AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automate responses to health authority inquiries, and

Marketing Authorization Supply Transfer , which enables integrated planning and tracking of regulatory and supply milestones with built-in business algorithms and regulatory intelligence.

"In today's complex global regulatory environment, enterprises need partners to navigate regulations, drive AI innovation, and achieve speed to market, safety, and compliance," said Sanjiv Tandon, Global Business Leader, Life Sciences, Genpact . "Being recognized as a top-three leader in life sciences underscores our commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions, supported by deep industry expertise, to our clients worldwide."

The report also acknowledged Genpact's strong presence in the medical technology space, highlighting Genpact's expertise in key opinion leader engagement and medical science liaison support, both of which ensure clients receive top-tier consultation and operational support.

"Life sciences enterprises face challenges such as navigating complex compliance systems, adapting to shifting regulations, and meeting diverse regional standards," said Lloyd Fernandes, Life Sciences Practice Director, Everest Group. " As a result, there is increasing reliance on external service providers for deep expertise and advanced technology. Genpact is well-positioned to meet these needs, offering comprehensive services across regulatory affairs. Its ability to integrate deep domain expertise with robust digital solutions to automate regulatory tasks and enhance compliance processes is highly regarded by clients."

Visit here for more information about Genpact's life science solutions and services.

About

Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G )

is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes

that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate

curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by

our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for

people –

we serve and

transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500,

with our deep business and

industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.



Get to know us at

genpact

and on

LinkedIn ,

X ,

YouTube , and

Facebook .



MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

[email protected]

+1 978.905.9582

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.