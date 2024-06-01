Jordan To Host Urgent International Conference On Humanitarian Aid For Gaza On 11 June

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan will host an emergency international on the urgent humanitarian response for Gaza on 11 June, co-organised by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Nations.

The“Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference will be held at the invitation of King Abdullah, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Sisi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at the level of heads of state and government, and heads of international humanitarian and relief organisations, according to a Royal Court statement.

The conference, which will be held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, seeks to identify ways to bolster the international community's response to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the conference aims to outline effective measures and procedures, as well as operational and logistical needs for this purpose, while seeking commitment for a collective coordinated response to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The war in Gaza is causing extreme suffering for the entire population of over 2.3 million Palestinians across the Strip, with the threat of famine, widespread trauma and unprecedented levels of destruction, as well as lack of access to food, water, shelter or medicine.