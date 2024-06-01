Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor Lifts Ban On Specific Kyrgyzstan Enterprises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervisionof Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has lifted restrictions on certainenterprises in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

According to the of Agriculture, Water Resources, andProcessing of Kyrgyzstan, Rosselkhoznadzor has liftedtemporary restrictions on four fish processing enterprises andthree dairy processing enterprises in the country, allowing them tonow their products to Russia.

The ban was lifted in accordance with the protocol of a meetingheld on May 30, 2024, signed between the Director of the VeterinaryService under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, andFood Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Ulugbek Kojobergenov, and the Head ofRosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert.

During the talks, both sides noted the significant potential forincreasing trade turnover between the two countries. The head ofRosselkhoznadzor emphasized the need to improve efficiency in termsof product traceability, laboratory control, and other aspects.

The total number of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan that have theright to supply their products to Russia is now ten fish processingenterprises and seven dairy processing enterprises.