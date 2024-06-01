First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On International Children's Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan MehribanAliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on theoccasion of June 1 - International Children's Day, Azernews reports.
The post says: "I wholeheartedly congratulate our littlecompatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children'sDay! I wish each child robust health and happiness! May your heartsalways be filled with joy and may smiles always grace your faces!May Almighty God protect you!"
