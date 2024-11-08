Rajasthan: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescues Minor Girl Missing Since 5 Months

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur/Kota, Nov 9 (IANS) A minor orphan girl who was missing from Rajasthan's Kota city for the last five months was rescued from Baran district by the anti-human trafficking unit on Friday.

The had earlier announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for any information leading to the rescue of the minor.

Kota City SP Amrita Duhan said that the complainant, a resident of Dabi, had complaint to police on June 17 that his minor cousin who lived in a rented house went out somewhere on June 10 and was missing since then.

A case was registered and the search for the minor started.

The police checked the nearby CCTV footage to search for the girl.

They also analysed call details, scanned for clues or information on social media records and sought tech-based assistances.

The suspects were questioned but despite a lot of efforts, the police did not get any information about the girl.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a cash reward of Rs 5,000 was announced and a special team was formed under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police, Women Crime and Research Cell and in-charge of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

Also, the minor's photograph and information about the reward were shared on the social media as well as mainstream media.

Meanwhile, an information was received that the girl was seen at a market in Baran in the month of October.

When more details were sought from the informers, it was confirmed that a girl was seen in Kunj Vihar Colony in Baran.

When the special team reached the spot and searched, the said minor was found outside a residential house

Eventually, the team looking for the minor girl brought her to Kota.

She was handed over to the police station officer of Udyognagar police station for investigation. After investigation, she was sent to a rehab home for women.