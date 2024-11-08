Jordan Takes Part In World Urban Forum Seminar In Cairo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- As part of the activities of the World Urban Forum hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, Jordan took part in a discussion session, Friday, titled Reconnecting Cities with Nature and Mitigating the Impact of Climate Change on Urban Communities in the Near East and North Africa, which was organized by the Food and Organization of the United Nations' Regional Office for the Near East and North Africa.As the session's keynote speaker, Ahmed Al-Malkawi, the Director of the City at the Amman Municipality, gave an overview on the city's groundbreaking experience in the areas of sustainability, greening, and minimizing food loss and waste. He also discussed the projects the Amman Municipality is working on, such as the urban agriculture project, which is based on vertical agriculture, greening roofs, and water-efficient urban agriculture.Al-Malkawi also gave an overview on the projects being worked on in collaboration with the Japanese government by the Secretariat and the Development Program. These projects include planting native plants, educating and preparing the locals to use green roofs, and allowing them to take advantage of the new agricultural concept.In statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) during the discussion session, Al-Malkawi emphasized the significance of Jordan's involvement in the World Urban Forum and the opportunity to learn about other nations' experiences in the field of urban development and city development through the review of experiences and exchange of expertise with participating delegations from all over the world.In order to address and resolve environmental issues in the Russeifa District area in a way that benefits the area, its inhabitants, and the environment, he noted that during his participation in the discussion session, he presented the initiative of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which was adopted by the government under royal directives, to cultivate and rehabilitate the phosphate hills.In addition to numerous projects the Secretariat is working on in collaboration with Habitat and the Development Program to reduce disasters resulting from climate change, he noted Jordan's active participation since the forum's inception and its interaction in multiple discussion sessions related to the sustainability file linked to national goals, strategic plans, and the government's economic modernization vision, including projects that contribute to reducing emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. He also noted the city of Amman's efforts to achieve zero carbon by 2025.