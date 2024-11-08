Pappu Yadav Receives Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Again

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Purnia MP Pappu Yadav has once again received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His personal secretary, Mohammad Sadiq Alam, has received intimidating WhatsApp messages in Delhi.

Alam has lodged an FIR at Connaught Place station in Delhi, detailing that the messages arrived at 2.25 a.m. and 9.49 a.m. on November 7.

This threat follows a similar one Pappu Yadav received earlier from a person associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an incident that led to an arrest by Purnia Police.

The message allegedly claimed that "six individuals have been contacted for the murder of Pappu Yadav".

The individual who sent the threat message even shared an image of a Turkish-made pistol in the WhatsApp chat, and said that this pistol would be used to eliminate Yadav.

Addressing the media in Purnia on Friday, Yadav expressed frustration, mentioning that this is not the first incident and that he has filed six FIRs in response to repeated threats.

He called for a thorough investigation, questioning the origins of these repeated threats and urging the authorities to ensure his safety.

“We have shared information with senior officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), the Inspector General (IG), the Superintendent of Police (SP), and even the Home Minister, yet the threats continue unabated. Why the individuals responsible for these threats had not been apprehended, especially when the person making the threats clearly indicated who was backing him," Yadav said.

He called for a thorough investigation to uncover whether any political motives or systemic failures were enabling these threats.

Yadav pointed out that although one arrest had been made in connection with the threats, there were multiple individuals involved who continued to intimidate him.

He mentioned specific individuals, including Mayank Singh, reportedly based in Malaysia, Jharkhand-based Aman Sahu gang, and unidentified persons from Nepal, who have issued threats.

Despite the escalating threats, Yadav expressed that he remains undeterred. He emphasised his commitment to standing by the truth, stating that he fears no one, when he believes he is in the right.

He urged the administration to act swiftly to resolve the matter, suggesting that any delay in action would only contribute to a troubling climate of impunity for those making such threats.