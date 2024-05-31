Energy Ministry: Ukraine Energy Support Fund Increases To About EUR 500M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With Australia's recently announced contribution, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has exceeded EUR 494 million.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The total amount of grant contributions from partners (transferred to the Fund and declared) has increased to more than EUR 494 million,” the report states.
In recent weeks, grant contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund have also been declared by the United Kingdom, Austria and Sweden.
A reminder that Australia decided to transfer $20 million in support of Ukraine's energy system instead of direct coal supplies, which had previously been requested by the Ukrainian government. Another $11 million will be sent to Ukraine as additional humanitarian funding.
