UAE Jobs: Airline To Recruit 1,000 Cabin Crew By End Of The Year

As the celebrates World Cabin Crew Day on Friday, UAE's flagship carrier Etihad Airways announced a global recruitment campaign seeking individuals to join its cabin crew team.

As part of its ambitious growth plans, the airline will recruit 1,000 cabin crew members by the end of the year. The airline, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has already recruited more than 1,000 cabin crew members this year.

The airline said that interested candidates can attend an Open Day or apply at etihad.

Open Days and Invitation Days will take place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Athens, Antalya, Malaga, Manchester, Copenhagen, Vienna, Singapore, Nice, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Milan, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Colombo and Jaipur from June to the end of the year.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an assessment, either in person or virtually, the airline added.

It further added that prior experience is not essential as successful candidates will benefit from extensive training at Etihad Aviation Training's Zayed Campus located adjacent to the airline's headquarters.

Earlier this month, the World Travel Awards Middle East edition named Etihad's team as the 'Leading Cabin Crew 2024', while the Business Traveller ME Awards also awarded Etihad with the 'Best Cabin Crew 2024' accolade.

Etihad's diverse cabin crew is made up of people from 112 nationalities.

