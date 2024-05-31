Lovin' All Over You Unites Global Talents In A Wholehearted Country Duet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nashville songwriter Ridge Banks

UK singer and West End leading lady Niki Evans

Legends of Leicester University Orchestra

Nashville's Ridge Banks and UK's Niki Evans Deliver a Modern Romance Serenade

- David Andersen, Ambassador of CityNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Lovin' All Over You" is a heartfelt anthem capturing the whirlwind of emotions that accompany the early stages of romance. This lovely duet encapsulates the essence of love's uncertainty, where one moment it feels like the end, and the next, you're embraced in each other's arms.Featuring the velvety vocals of Nashville singer-songwriter Ridge Banks , the song finds perfect harmony with the powerful voice of UK's Niki Evans , renowned 'The X Factor' Semi-finalist. Niki's illustrious career spans impressive milestones, from backing Black Sabbath to captivating performances at Windsor Castle. She is also celebrated for her roles in musical theatre, including 'Legally Blonde,' 'Kinky Boots,' and as Mrs. Johnstone in the touring production of 'Blood Brothers.'The infusion of talent from the esteemed UK "The Wall of Sound" collective is the driving force behind the excellence of this track. Led by highly acclaimed, multi-genre bassist Nick Plews with his extensive vision and four decades of industry relationships continue to serve as the catalyst for the song's fiery brilliance. Joining him is seasoned drummer Mark Haynes, bringing over 40 years of touring and recording experience, having collaborated with numerous artists worldwide.Adding a fresh dynamic is Alex Milligan, wielding his Gretsch electric guitar. Though new to "The Wall of Sound," Alex's musical journey began with UK glam metal bands and spans a decade of diverse collaborations. Enhancing the track's richness are Leicester orchestral legends Paul Jenkins on cello and Dr. Elaine Carter on violin. Their masterful performances add depth and elevate the song to soaring new heights.“The song captures the best of 'New Country' in vocal performance, lyric ideas and some special instrumental backup.” Rod Edwards, Musical Supervisor of 'Blood brothers'Critics are already raving about“the track's enchanting blend of country and western vibes” likening Niki and Ridge to“a modern-day Kenny & Dolly.” Phil Oldershaw from BRMB Radio praises“their sophisticated sound that speaks directly to the soul”.Co-writer Cheri Carmody's talent for crafting soul-stirring lyrics shines through, complemented by the collaborative brilliance of Nashville singer-songwriters Dave Lenahan and Ridge Banks.“'Lovin' All Over You' is beautifully written. The lyrics touch your soul and quite obviously come straight from the writer's heart. For every romantic out there, this song will have you 'Lovin' All over' it! I am also 'Lovin' All Over' the vocals, perfection in every sense.” Lyn Paul, The New Seekers.This collaboration truly bridges continents in its pursuit of musical excellence. The duet was recorded and mixed at both Hidden Creek Studios in Nashville with Kevin Grenier and across the pond at Deadline Studios in Leicester, UK with Adam Ellis.“'Lovin' All Over You' is in the 'Classic Country' section of today's eclectic and diverse genre. A duet with the sentiment of regret that builds form her view to his bursting into a harmonious chorus. Back together swaying to their song as the melody, a catchy one too, plays on.“Julian Jones, UK Singer Songwriter.This musical treasure finds its home under the indie label GreenScotch Productions. "Lovin' All Over You" is available on all major music platforms .“The enchanting melody of 'Lovin' All Over You' with its enduring message of love will brighten your day & fill your spirit with joy.” David Andersen, Ambassador of Music City

