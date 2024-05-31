Family Dispute Leads To Tragic Shooting In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Three members of the same household were tragically killed in a shooting incident in Dande Darpa Khel, Tehsil Miranshah, North Waziristan.

According to local sources, the shooting occurred last night. As a result, a father and his two sons lost their lives, while a one-year-old child was injured.

The incident stemmed from a family dispute involving women in the village. Sher Ajab Khan allegedly opened fire on his sister-in-law's father and his sons, killing Mateen and his two sons on the spot. Additionally, Hakeem's five-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

Sher Ajab Khan fled the scene following the incident. Police have initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend him. The incident has left the entire region in mourning, as three funerals from one household have deeply saddened the community. The deceased will be laid to rest in their ancestral village.