U.S., British Firms Targeted In Iraqi Capital With Sound Grenades

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, May 31 (NNN-NINA) – Two separate involving sound grenades struck branches of American and British companies in Baghdad overnight Thursday, according to a statement from the Iraqi military's Security Cell.

The first attack occurred at 1:20 am local time (2220 GMT Wednesday), in the Jadriya neighbourhood, targeting the local branch of U.S. heavy machinery company, Caterpillar.

Ten minutes later, a second sound grenade detonated in Palestine Street, eastern Baghdad, outside the British Cambridge Institute, a language education centre.

The statement confirmed no casualties resulted from the attacks.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC), through the Security Media Cell, condemned the incidents, calling them“a desperate attempt to harm Iraq's reputation.”

The JOC emphasised its commitment to pursuing“all those who tamper with security and social peace and violate the law and public and private property.”

Responsibility for the attacks remains unclaimed. However, local observers have drawn a link to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, suggesting the targeted companies represent nations perceived as backing Israel.

These incidents follow a series of attacks targeting American fast-food establishments in Baghdad over the past week, including two KFC branches and an American-style restaurant, according to local media reports.– NNN-NINA