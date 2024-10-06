Reports confirm Israel has recognized 38 injuries among its soldiers

(MENAFN) In the wake of escalating violence between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, recent reports confirm that Israel has recognized 38 injuries among its over the last two days of conflict. However, Hezbollah disputes these figures, claiming that the actual number of casualties within the Israeli ranks is significantly higher.



Hezbollah has announced that it targeted the settlement of Sa'sa' with two Falaq-2 rockets and conducted strikes on groups of Israeli soldiers stationed in areas such as Khallet Abeer, Kafr Yuval, and Kafr Giladi. Additionally, Hezbollah's fighters confronted an Israeli infantry unit that attempted to advance toward the municipal building in the town of Al-Adaiseh, located in southern Lebanon. The group claims to have successfully struck a Merkava tank during its approach to Horsh Maroun, inflicting injuries on the crew.



Moreover, Hezbollah reportedly launched a barrage of rockets aimed at Israeli positions in the Galilee region. Hebrew news sources indicate that this assault resulted in injuries to 10 individuals in the Lower Galilee. In light of the rising threat, residents of Kiryat Shmona and nearby towns have been advised to stay near shelters, with sirens sounding in several areas, including Nazareth and the northern Golan Heights.



The Israeli Fire Authority has confirmed the deployment of eight firefighting teams to tackle fires ignited on the slopes of Safad due to rockets fired from Lebanon. In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes targeted locations near the Al-Mareija area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with smoke visible rising from the sites of these bombings. The following morning, four additional Israeli airstrikes were reported near the Sayyid al-Shuhada complex and the Choueifat area in southern Beirut.



In a tragic development, the Lebanese Civil Defense reported that four people were killed in an apartment close to the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon, emphasizing the dire consequences of the ongoing hostilities. As the situation continues to unfold, both sides are caught in a relentless cycle of assaults and retaliations, heightening concerns about the potential for broader instability in the region.

MENAFN06102024000045015687ID1108750346