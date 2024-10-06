Coordinated attacks in Mexican city result in death of over 12 individuals

(MENAFN) In a tragic escalation of violence, twelve individuals were killed in a series of coordinated and nearly simultaneous attacks in the troubled city of Salamanca, located in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, according to local authorities. The victims were discovered at various locations throughout the refinery city, which has a population exceeding 200,000. Notably, in at least one incident, a banner attributed to a drug cartel was found alongside some of the bodies, highlighting the involvement of organized crime in this latest wave of brutality.



This incident is part of an ongoing trend of violence in Salamanca, which has witnessed significant unrest in recent days. Just two days prior to this massacre, gunmen carried out an assault at a drug rehabilitation center in which four men were killed and two others injured. As of now, authorities have not identified any clear suspects and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these violent events.



The state of Guanajuato has long been plagued by a brutal territorial dispute between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and a local gang known as the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. This region has the highest homicide rate in Mexico, with violent confrontations frequently erupting as these rival groups vie for control over various territories. Security analyst David Saucedo noted that while the Jalisco New Generation Cartel dominates urban areas, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel holds sway over rural regions. The ongoing conflict has intensified in cities like Salamanca, where both factions are battling for dominance.



Despite the presence of the National Guard, the violence in Salamanca persists, with local authorities struggling to regain control. In recent years, the city has seen a high turnover of police leadership, with three different directors in just three years, which has further complicated the response to organized crime. Salamanca's Mayor, César Prieto Gallardo, expressed that city and state authorities are collaborating in their efforts to address the situation. He lamented that the conflict primarily involves criminal groups and emphasized that the civilian population is not involved in these violent disputes.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750125