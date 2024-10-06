European probe "Hera" to study asteroid Demorphos to develop strategies to protect Earth

(MENAFN) The asteroid Dimorphos, which was intentionally struck by a NASA spacecraft to alter its trajectory, will soon be studied by the European probe "Hera." This probe, set to launch on Monday, aims to understand how to protect humanity from potential future asteroid threats. The mission is part of ongoing efforts to develop strategies for planetary defense.



In 2022, NASA's DART mission deliberately crashed a spacecraft into Dimorphos, a smaller "moon" orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos, in a scenario reminiscent of a Hollywood film. This unique test was designed to explore whether it's possible to deflect an asteroid's path if Earth ever faces a similar threat, as reported by a news agency.



Experts estimate that an object one kilometer in diameter, which could cause a global catastrophe similar to the dinosaur extinction, strikes Earth roughly every 500,000 years. Smaller asteroids, around 140 meters in diameter, are expected to hit every 20,000 years. While no asteroids of this size pose a direct threat in the coming century, only 40 percent of these smaller near-Earth objects have been detected so far.



Although the chances of such a natural hazard are considered low, scientists emphasize the importance of being prepared. Patrick Michel, scientific director of the Hera mission, noted that measures can be taken to protect Earth from these risks. The NASA spacecraft was able to alter Dimorphos' orbit by 33 minutes, but questions remain about the impact’s effects on the asteroid's internal structure and other consequences of the collision.

