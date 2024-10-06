Ongoing season of Jewish holidays raises alarming concerns regarding identity, sanctity of revered Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) The ongoing season of Jewish holidays raises alarming concerns regarding the identity and sanctity of the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque. Amidst the actions of various "Temple groups," there are rising fears that plans are being set in motion to challenge the historical and status quo of occupied Jerusalem and its sacred sites. These groups appear determined to divide Al-Aqsa and create new realities, leveraging the current tensions in the region to further their agenda.



This month is particularly critical, coinciding with an outpouring of Palestinian anger in the West Bank. Protests erupted recently to denounce the occupation's crimes against Al-Aqsa and against the Palestinian and Lebanese populations. The convergence of these events with multiple Jewish religious holidays makes it a perilous time for the mosque. These holidays have increasingly been seen as opportunities for encroachments on Al-Aqsa's sanctity, all under the protection of Israeli occupation forces. These forces have transformed Jerusalem into a heavily fortified military zone, increasing their presence and enforcing strict measures that limit Palestinian access to the mosque.



In a disturbing escalation, extremist settlers are ramping up their incursions into Al-Aqsa, engaging in provocative activities and rituals that challenge the mosque's Islamic heritage. Actions such as "epic prostration" and "trumpet blowing" directly threaten the mosque’s identity and its significance to the Muslim community.



As military aggression against the Gaza Strip persists, and tensions rise in the West Bank and Lebanon, extremist groups are taking advantage of the charged atmosphere in the Arab world. Their apparent goal is to alter the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, setting the stage for a complete division and Judaization of this essential Islamic site. The repercussions of these maneuvers pose a grave threat not only to the immediate sanctity of Al-Aqsa but also to the broader Palestinian identity and cultural heritage, as the battle for this sacred space intensifies in a climate of increasing volatility.

