Report reveals Hezbollah has lost contact with its executive council chairman

(MENAFN) A recent report from a Lebanese security source relayed to Al Jazeera has revealed that Hizbullah has lost contact with its executive council chairman, Hashem Safieddine, following a wave of heavy Israeli in the southern suburbs of Beirut early Friday morning.



The source disclosed that Safieddine was located in an underground command center at the time it was struck by an Israeli air raid in the al-Mureija area. Since the onset of these attacks, Israeli drones have been targeting rescue teams attempting to access the site, significantly obstructing their operations. The source noted that Israel has informed international entities of its refusal to permit rescue teams entry to the area affected by the assault on Safieddine, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate access for these teams.



According to Reuters, three Lebanese security officials have stated that the relentless Israeli bombardment of the southern suburbs has effectively prevented rescuers from conducting thorough searches at the strike site. This particular airstrike is believed to have aimed at assassinating Hashem Safieddine, who is considered a potential successor in Hizbullah’s leadership.



While Hizbullah has not issued any official statement regarding Safieddine's condition, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation has reported that estimates from Tel Aviv indicate he may have died in the recent strikes. The broadcaster further suggested that Israeli intelligence assessments indicated that several senior Hizbullah officials were also present with Safieddine in his underground bunker when the air raid occurred.



As these developments unfold, anxiety grows regarding their potential impact on regional stability and the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hizbullah. The international community is closely observing the situation, prioritizing the quest for clarity concerning Safieddine’s fate amid escalating tensions in the area.

