Cyberattacks grow increasingly sophisticated as their economic, social threats escalate

As cyberattacks grow increasingly sophisticated and their economic and social threats escalate, experts are urging the new to prioritize cybersecurity as a critical area of focus. The call comes amid a landscape where the frequency and complexity of threats have intensified, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures.



Experts emphasize that the government, through its relevant institutions, must bolster the cybersecurity framework to combat hacking and other malicious activities in all their forms. They identify eight essential axes that should guide efforts to enhance the cybersecurity system in Jordan, many of which align with the recently unveiled National Cybersecurity Strategy.



Firstly, updating laws and regulations related to cybersecurity is crucial. This adjustment is necessary to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the growing reliance on digital payment and service platforms. Regulations must reflect these changes to ensure comprehensive protection against emerging threats.



Secondly, experts highlight the need to integrate modern technologies, particularly AI, into cybersecurity practices. Leveraging AI can significantly improve threat detection and response capabilities, enabling institutions to stay ahead of potential breaches.



A third critical axis involves safeguarding telecommunications networks and infrastructure against vulnerabilities. Protecting these foundational elements is vital to ensuring the integrity and security of communications across all sectors.



Additionally, experts recommend the establishment of proactive plans and programs for organizations to monitor potential breaches before they occur. This includes developing effective response strategies to address incidents swiftly and efficiently.



Another vital area is the development of human capabilities and competencies in cybersecurity. Investing in training and education fosters leadership and innovation within the field, equipping professionals to tackle evolving challenges.



Moreover, raising awareness about cybersecurity risks among both the community and institutions is essential. Educational initiatives can empower individuals and organizations to adopt safer practices and better understand the importance of cybersecurity.

