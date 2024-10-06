16 Pakistani Security Personnel Killed In Attacks

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Thirteen security personnel, including an officer, have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan and Kurram districts.

Eight terrorists, including a key 'commander' invol­ved in a recent attack on a convoy of diplomats in Swat, were killed in clashes with security forces.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a clash took place between security forces and terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

It read that security for­ces gunned down six terrorists during an intense gun battle.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Ali Shoukat, who led the operation, was killed along with five other troops, the military's media wing said.

In a separate statement, ISPR said law enforcement agencies jointly carried out an operation in the Charbagh area of Swat, where they killed two militants, including a ringleader, Atta Ullah alias Mehran, and arrested another in injured condition.

The ISPR claimed Mehran was involved in numerous militant attacks in the area, including the ambush on a police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on Sept 22.

Elsewhere in the province, police said, seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed and two others wounded in the Barani river area of Kurram.

Armed with automatic weapons, the assailants opened fire at the personnel when they arri­ved at the river bank to fetch water.

In southwestern Balochistan province, three security personnel were killed and four others injured in a roadside bomb blast in Kalat area on Saturday night.

The explosive device went off as a vehicle carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel passed through the area, Dawn reported on Sunday.

mud

Views: 0