Qatar-Sweden Trade Surges By 79% In 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber held a meeting yesterday, with a high-level business delegation from Sweden to review ways to enhance cooperation in the trade and sectors.

QC Chairman, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, led the Qatari side at the meeting, while the Swedish delegation was led by Håkan Buskhe, CEO of FAM AB Company.

Also present at the meeting, held at the headquarters of SANAD Private Members Club in Msheireb Downtown Doha, were the ambassador of Sweden to Qatar, H E Gautam Bhattacharyya, several QC board members, and many business owners from both countries.

During the event, both sides explored means to strengthen cooperation relations between the private sectors in numerous sectors, such as food stuffs, agriculture, energy, IT, and moving floors.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim praised the good relations between Qatar and Sweden, noting that trade between them surged by 79 percent, from QR866m in 2022 to QR1.55bn last year.

Sheikh Khalifa urged Swedish companies to invest in Qatar, highlighting its position as a leading global hub for investment and business. Qatar owns a world-class infrastructure, a pro-investment environment, and stimulating economic legislation that allows non-Qatari investors to own 100 percent capital in most economic sectors.

He also said that many Swedish companies operate in Qatar, wholly owned or in partnership with Qatari firms, pointing out that the Qatari market highly welcomes more Swedish companies.

“Qatari business owners are eager to foster cooperation with their Swedish counterparts by establishing new commercial alliances and joint industrial ventures,” he added.

For his part, Håkan Buskhe praised the strong trade ties between Sweden and Qatar. He said the delegation's visit aims to understand Qatar's investment environment and explore the vast opportunities for private-sector collaboration.

Buskhe underscored Swedish companies' keen interest in forging alliances and partnerships with their Qatari counterparts. He emphasized the special importance they attach to the Qatari market.

Gautam Bhattacharyya, Ambassador of Sweden to Qatar, paid tribute to the close relations between the two friendly countries, expressing his hope that this meeting contributes to further economic and commercial cooperation between both sides.