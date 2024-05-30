Pharma Industry Directed To Provide Self-Declarations To Curb Unethical Practices

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 30 (KNN) The Department of Pharmaceuticals has issued a directive to all associations, instructing their member companies to submit self-declarations confirming adherence to the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The associations have been asked to circulate this communication to their members, with the self-declarations required to be submitted by June 30th in a format prescribed by the department.

This move follows concerns regarding unethical practices allegedly employed by some pharmaceutical companies, such as offering incentives and luxury trips to healthcare professionals to promote their drugs.

The UCPMP, released by the Union Government in March, aims to foster greater transparency and ethical conduct in the marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms.

According to the code, information about drugs must be balanced, up-to-date, verifiable, and not misleading, either directly or by implication.

Additionally, drug promotion must align with the terms of marketing approval granted by the competent regulatory authority.

An official from the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA), speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed receipt of the government's communication and stated that it has been shared with their member companies.

The official characterised the self-declaration as a pledge by companies to assure the government of their thorough adherence to the UCPMP code.

"Prior to this, companies have never given self-declarations to the authorities. So, next year, the government would inform that such a number of firms followed the rules and maintained the standards," the official added.

The UCPMP prohibits pharmaceutical companies, agents, distributors, wholesalers, or retailers from offering incentives, such as gifts, travel, hospitality, or monetary benefits, to healthcare professionals or their families for prescribing drugs.

Furthermore, the code stipulates that free drug samples shall not be supplied to individuals who are not qualified to prescribe such products.

(KNN Bureau)

